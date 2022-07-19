ResProp Management Welcomes The Wymore 360 in Altamonte Springs, FL to their Portfolio

The residents of Wymore 360 are offered various amenities including 2 pools! One of the beautifully renovated apartment kitchens!

ResProp Management has been selected by Premium Cashflow Capital to manage The Wymore 360, a garden style apartment complex located in the beautiful city of Altamonte Springs, FL – a diverse resort and suburban area. The property is composed of 200 units and offers one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom options ranging from 495-1,553 square feet.

Life at The Wymore 360 includes two sparkling pools, three on-site laundry facilities, and a dog park. A playground and fitness center are also offered to residents. The newly renovated property is located near Orlando, providing access to major highways; I-4 within 1 mile. With Wymore 360’s convenience to SR 436, residents can enjoy plenty of shopping and dining options. You can also access the Maitland area within 5 minutes and downtown Orlando within 10 minutes. Families can take advantage of the close proximity to all of the Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

With the recent addition of The Wymore 360 to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina.

The Wymore 360 serves over 400 residents. "The beginning of our partnership with Premium Cashflow Capital through its acquisition of The Wymore 360 reconfirms the great value that our company provides owners," says Luke Leins. "We are looking forward to making even more physical improvements to the community and delivering our premier service to residents. We thank Premium Cashflow Capital for their partnership and trust and look forward to continuing to build this well-aligned relationship."

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

Premium Cashflow Capital, headquartered in Maryland, is a private equity firm focused on real estate and provides opportunities for investors to become passive equity partners. Their goal is to help investors build long-term wealth and passive income streams through a diversified offering of value-add multifamily, self-storage and manufactured home park investments located in growing markets across the U.S.

