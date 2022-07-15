CyberQ Group and Zinc Systems Strategic Alliance - Physical and Cyber Convergence
CyberQ Group and Zinc Systems Strategic Alliance due to the Cyber/Physical Convergence Is Accelerating -- So Are The Risks
Cyber/Physical Convergence Is accelerating and so are the risks. The fact that a cyberattack can have physical consequences is not exactly breaking news. The warnings of a Cyber Pearl Harbor is real !”ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A CONVERGENCE OF EXPERTISE
— Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO
Award-winning CyberQ Group, the international cyber and technology provider, is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Zinc Systems (Zinc), leaders in the world of physical incident, crisis and threat management software.
Our Aim:
To deliver physical and cyber convergence to our clients.
The Why:
The world is becoming more integrated and more technologically advanced every year, and as a result, many business operations are faster, better, and more integrated. However, this connectivity, coupled with more flexible working environments brings risk. We have also seen growth in the sophistication of Cyber-attacks from Hacktivists to Organised Crime Groups engaged in ransomware attacks.
Historically, physical and cyber security have long been separate concerns in the security world, this model often creating vulnerabilities.
This partnership is set to challenge this status quo and is formed around a shared belief that Physical and Cyber security should be seamless and that physical security measures and IT security, and all their component parts should be treated as one, not separate entities.
By aligning the best-of-bread people, technology and processes, this strategy will enable organisations to have a complete picture of their vulnerabilities and have robust defences and responses available.
"CyberQ Group is an award-winning cyber innovator that solves "hard" problems facing our clients today. However, physical, and Cyber convergence is still not fully implemented in many companies, as clients view it as an individual responsibility; unfortunately, this has led to several breaches. Therefore, I am delighted, today, to announce our alliance with Zinc Systems, the leaders in the physical incident management space, to protect all our clients. " - Chris Woods, Founder & CEO, Cyber Group.
“Zinc’s mission is to help organisations control disruption smarter and deliver solutions to the management of incidents, critical communications, and compliance activities, as well as leverage the power of data insight. With the risk space growing in its complexity, a converged approach to physical and cyber security is key to any organisation. We are therefore delighted to be working with the CyberQ team, who’s entrepreneurial spirit will naturally complement our offer, creating a high-value proposition for all our clients." - Joe Zielinski, Founder & CEO, Zinc Systems
About CyberQ Group
Established in 2016, CyberQ Group’s global team of cyber and business professionals have decades of combined experience within the cyber and technology sectors. We believe even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through collaboration, innovative technology and great people.
Get in touch today to find out how we can keep your business secure.
theteam@cyberqgroup.com
www.cyberqgroup.com
@CyberQ_Group
About Zinc Systems
Founded in 2004, Zinc is a software organisation focused on a SaaS platform called SYNAPSE; a product designed to solve the challenges of incident, crisis, and organisational resilience and today we are proud to call some of the world’s leading corporate and Government organisations as our clients.
We deliver future ready solutions that enable our clients to better protect their brand, assets, and people, whilst realising both operational and commercial efficiencies.
Get in touch today to find out how we can support you to reduce risk and improve business continuity.
sophie.malone@zinc.systems
www.zinc.systems
CyberQ Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn