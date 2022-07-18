New Source Technology today announced the expansion of its Laser Pump Chambers and Laser Pump Cavities product line

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Laser and Electro-Optic products manufacturer New Source Technology today announced the expansion of its laser pump chambers & laser pump cavities product offerings. Utilizing a diffuse reflector design for high efficiency and symmetrical radial cooling for reliable operation, New Source Technology pump chambers meet the most demanding requirements. All standard and custom pump chambers can be delivered fully tested including the laser rod and flashlamp.

“We are very excited with the introduction of our expanded line of laser pump chambers. These new products meet the demands of Aesthetic and Surgical markets for lamp pumped solid state lasers”. Said Greg Pon, President, and Founder.

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with special emphasis on Laser pump chambers, YAG laser rods, Alexandrite laser rods, laser flashlamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 25 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.

For more information contact: