Camp Guernsey will close Emigrant Hill Road temporarily for training

Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center is closing Emigrant Hill temporarily due to training in the camp’s North Training Area on July 30 and Aug. 3. During this period, training will cause significant noise hazards for the surrounding community.

For more information, please call Mr. Rob Cain at 307-836-7834 or look for updates on the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Facebook page, found here: https://www.facebook.com/CampGuernseyJTC/.