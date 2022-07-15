Submit Release
Gov. Cox elected vice chair of NGA

PORTLAND, ME (July 15, 2022)  – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was elected vice chair of the National Governors Association, a bipartisan association which works alongside governors to collaborate on economic recovery, infrastructure investment, health care, education, cybersecurity, workforce development, and other pressing priorities. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was elected chair of the National Governors Association (NGA). The governors assumed their new roles during the NGA Summer Meeting in Portland, Maine, and will serve for one year.

As vice chair, Gov. Cox will oversee the NGA Center for Best Practices, the only research and development office directly serving the nation’s governors. 

“I’m honored to serve as NGA vice chair, and I look forward to working closely with governors from every state and territory,” said Gov. Cox. “States are where the most creative problem solving happens, and I’m eager to help our federal partners learn from governors and states to find common sense solutions for the nation’s biggest challenges.”

More information about the NGA and Gov. Murphy’s initiative to strengthen youth mental health can be found on their website.

