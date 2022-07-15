From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:06 a.m., Maine State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at MM 56 northbound in Falmouth. Once on scene Troopers discovered a 2019 black Toyota Highlander had struck the Hurricane Road overpass bridge abutment. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway, traveled 200 feet on the grass part of the shoulder went behind the guardrail, and struck the bridge.

Troopers believe the driver, 30-year-old Brandon Bates of Lewiston fell asleep at the wheel. Bates was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Falmouth Fire & Rescue and the Turnpike Authority.

The crash remains under investigation.

