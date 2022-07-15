Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled for Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 14, 2022



Contact: Brian VanDam, Transportation Project Manager, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Sioux Falls area of the state. The chip seal will begin on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following scheduled order:

S.D. Highway 115 – Project runs for nine miles from U.S. Highway 18 to Lincoln County Road #110. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is two days. S.D. Highway 11 – Project runs for one half mile through the turn lanes at the 273rd Street intersection. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is one day. S.D. Highway 11– Project runs for 21 miles from Corson to the MN|SD state line. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is five days. S.D. Highway 34 - Project runs for one mile through the turn lanes at the intersections of 463rd Avenue and 464th Avenue. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is one day.

A fog seal application will follow the chip seal operation on each route within a few days.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph, or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame.

The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

The Road Guy Construction Company of Yankton, SD, is the prime contractor on the $1 million project.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-