Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant *Correction*
VSP NEWS RELEASE - INCIDENT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B3002247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 14th, 2022, at 1553 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Peru, Vermont
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Melissa A. Bice
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a suspicious incident at a residence on South Road in the Town of Peru. Upon arrival, Troopers met with Melissa Bice, 45, from Peru, Vermont. Further investigation determined Melissa had an active in-state arrest warrant. Melissa was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, Melissa was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where she was lodged and held for lack of $200.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.