Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant *Correction*

VSP NEWS RELEASE - INCIDENT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B3002247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 14th, 2022, at 1553 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peru, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Melissa A. Bice

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a suspicious incident at a residence on South Road in the Town of Peru. Upon arrival, Troopers met with Melissa Bice, 45, from Peru, Vermont. Further investigation determined Melissa had an active in-state arrest warrant. Melissa was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, Melissa was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where she was lodged and held for lack of $200.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.