CadenceSEO Announces its team will attend the Ragnar Trail Event in Phoenix

The team at CadenceSEO will be in attendance November 4-5 at the Ragnar Trail event at McDowell Regional Park in Fountain Hills, AZ

Effectiveness and Efficiency is what your cadence is about and that is what we are about at CadenceSEO” — Kevin McLauchlin

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilbert, Arizona: Award Winning SEO Consulting company CadenceSEO has announced that its team will be in attendance at the 2022 Ragnar Trail Event that will be running November 4-5 at the McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Fountain Hills, AZ. The decision to register for this event was made to promote the brand and its commitment to health and fitness as a core concept.

CadenceSEO was started by husband-and-wife team Kevin McLauchlin and Christy Olsen who both in their free time when they are not raising children and doing SEO, are endurance athletes. While the term cadence has many implications when it comes to marketing and SEO the brand was created with the thought of effectiveness and efficiency in endurance sports. To an endurance athlete, the term cadence represents their ability to maintain a high level of performance effectively and efficiently over an extended period.

As a company, the health and well-being of its employees is an important consideration to the leaders of the company. So, as part of a commitment to promoting health and fitness, they have decided to put a team together to gut out the 2-day 120-mile endurance festival known as Ragnar.

About Ragnar

Ragnar is a company that arranges and promotes relay-style endurance races that tasks teams of up to 8 athletes to complete somewhere in the range of 120 miles either on trails or roads depending on the event. The events are set up in a relay where one member of the team will be always on the course until the milage goal is completed. The goal of the company is to promote goal setting, accomplishment, and all-out craziness when it comes to running.

About CadenceSEO

CadenceSEO starting in July 2020 with a vision to offer effective, efficient, and affordable SEO services to companies of all sizes. Their high touch, high communication model has been a huge hit with their client base. As they are closing in on its second anniversary the company has grown substantially and has received many accolades in the SEO space. Their commitment to doing things better has allowed them to continue to grow. Their straightforward offerings of SEO Consulting leave no guesswork when it comes to what you are getting and transparency is one of their top principles.