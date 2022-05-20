Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Upgrades Best-In-Class Technology Platform with More User-Friendly Features and Options

Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Logo

ZDSCS launched the newest version of their proprietary advanced logistics platform positioning themselves at the forefront of Supply Chain Business Intelligence

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most advanced logistics technology software on the market just got better. As more and more companies rely on e-commerce to meet customer demands, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions and their proprietary technology platform, FreightOptics, have stepped up to help out. The newly-released upgrades include an updated UI for easier navigation by mode, as well as enhanced search options for deeper data dives.

Since breaking into the logistics scene in 2016, FreightOptics has made it easy for shippers everywhere to gain complete supply chain visibility, providing millions of dollars in savings in just its first few years. As innovators in the logistics technology space, the team at ZDSCS are always looking to the future, but they never want to leave their customers behind. With that in mind, these new features make it even easier for clients to use the best-in-class capabilities of FreightOptics to draw actionable insights into their supply chains, and turn their own data into savings.

If you would like to learn more, contact them for a Free Demo today!

About Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions:

Founded in 2003 by CEO and President Brad McBride, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions and its proprietary technology partner, FreightOptics, have worked tirelessly to level the playing field in the supply chain and logistics space. Leveraging expert industry knowledge and cutting-edge technological innovation, ZDSCS prides itself on providing actionable business insights and transparent monetary savings to clients of all shapes and sizes, across all modes.

