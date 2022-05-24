Intrinio Launches New Video Series Educating Fintechs about Market Data and Exchange Mechanics

Intrinio is excited to announce its newest video series that aims to educate viewers about market data.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Petersburg, FL: Intrinio has announced the launch of a new video series aimed at educating fintechs on market data and exchange mechanics. The series will have multiple parts and aims to help fintech developers understand how to use market data sources and tools to build the next generation of financial applications. It also provides an overview of how exchanges work and what types of information can be found for every kind of exchange.

Intrinio has been working with financial technology (fintech) companies for over a decade. The company's goal with this series is to help companies make better decisions by providing them with access to high-quality, real-time financial data resources and education.

The first video in the series is called "Market Data 101" and focuses on how an exchange works and how pricing feeds are created. In it, the experts at Intrinio explain how exchanges work, including licensing, delivery, content & more. It also discusses how exchanges are organized internally and why they are important to traders, especially those who use market data feeds.

The video series is part of Intrinio's ongoing commitment to helping fintechs succeed by providing them with the tools they need to build products that can compete on a global scale. The series is designed to help fintechs make sense of their data feeds, improve their trading strategies, and grow their businesses.

The videos are available on Intrinio’s YouTube channel. They can be viewed by anyone interested in learning more about how to use market data from exchanges and other financial institutions to make better-informed trading decisions.

About the Company:

Intrinio is a full-service financial data provider with a focus on serving the B2B market from startups to enterprise-level customers. Intrinio offers introductory price points and data subscription packages that scale, making it still affordable and accessible for developers and quants. If you go to the website and sign up or chat the team, you can get an account, API keys, and trial data within minutes. Intrinio offers trials, monthly and annual pricing, full customer support, and co-marketing.