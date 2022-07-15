Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,846 in the last 365 days.

Embassy office in Moldova to gain full embassy status

NETHERLANDS, July 15 - Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra informed the Dutch cabinet that the embassy office in Chisinau, Moldova will be upgraded to full embassy status. The embassy office currently falls under the remit of the ambassador to Romania, who is based in Bucharest.

The decision was taken in order to deepen the Netherlands’ existing ties with Moldova. The Netherlands supports Moldova’s EU candidacy and has good relations with its pro-European government. Another factor in the Netherlands’ desire for stronger representation in Moldova is the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The change of status means that an ambassador will be appointed and extra staff will be assigned to the new embassy. An ambassador on the ground will have better access to the Moldovan government and can ensure that the Netherlands is better informed about developments in Moldova and the spillover effects of the war in Ukraine. An ambassador will also be able to promote Dutch interests in Moldova more effectively, and support the Moldovan government in its reform agenda. The embassy office will gain full embassy status as soon as an ambassador has been appointed.

The Netherlands looks forward to continuing and enhancing its close cooperation with Moldova in the years ahead.

You just read:

Embassy office in Moldova to gain full embassy status

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.