Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc

TAJIKISTAN, July 14 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, reads in particular:

"Your Excellency,

It is with great pleasure that I extend you my sincere congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

It is gratifying that during these years, friendly relations and diverse mutually beneficial cooperation have been formed between our friendly countries, both within the framework of bilateral cooperation and at the level of multilateral partnership, which are characterized by an atmosphere of mutual understanding, trust and respect.

The Tajik side is interested in the further development and strengthening of these ties and is optimistic about their prospects.

I am sure that by joint efforts, and further developing our useful interstate interaction in line with the fundamental interests of our peoples, we will bring it to higher levels.

Taking this joyful opportunity, I wish you, Mr. President, health and new successes, and peace, stability, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Vietnam.”

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, states in particular:

“Dear Mr. President.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Tajikistan (July 14, 1992 - July 14, 2022), on behalf of the state and people of Vietnam, I have the honor to convey to you and through you to the Tajik people my best wishes.

After 30 years of formation and development, I am pleased to see that the traditional friendship and creative cooperation between Vietnam and Tajikistan is increasingly being strengthened and developed. We always attach great importance to cooperation with the countries of Central Asia, including the Republic of Tajikistan, and we believe that with the goodwill and political determination of both sides, mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between the two countries will continue to be effectively carried out, meeting the interests of the two peoples, in the name of peace and stability in the region and throughout the world.

We wish you good health, happiness and great success in your noble post.”