China Tea Market Size 2022: Industry Share, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Tea Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The China tea market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.37% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Tea represents a beverage prepared by steeping young leaves and leaf buds of the camellia Sinensis tea plant in freshly boiled water. It offers a rich source of flavonoids and other bioactive substances that can minimize inflammation and oxidative stress. Tea assists in neutralizing free radicals in the body and boosting overall health. In line with this, it also aids in improving sleep and reducing menstrual pain, muscle spasms, stress, etc. Tea provides various health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, increasing blood circulation, enhancing good cholesterol, minimizing risks of heart attack and stroke, preventing cancer, etc.

Market Trends

The growing number of health-conscious consumers is primarily driving the China tea market. Additionally, the escalating demand for herbal tea products, owing to their several health benefits, such as curing constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), motion sickness, headaches and migraines, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the wide availability of this beverage via online and offline distribution channels is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are investing in R&D activities to introduce tea-based drinks infused with fruits and cream cheese, which is augmenting the market growth in this country. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of puercheese, colorful bubble, and Hong Kong milk product variants is anticipated to fuel the China tea market over the forecasted period.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Plastic Containers

Loose Tea

Paper Boards

Aluminium Tin

Tea Bags

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

