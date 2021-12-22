Dairy Industry in Bihar 2022-2027: Makret Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Dairy Industry in Bihar: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, provide the Bihar dairy market reached a volume of 5.32 Million Tons in 2021 the market is expected to reach 7.01 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027.
The dairy industry involves the production and processing of animal milk for human consumption. The milk obtained from cows, buffalos, sheep and goats is further utilized for preparing some of the widely consumed dairy products, such as yogurt, ice cream, cheese, butter and cottage cheese. They are a rich source of proteins, calcium, zinc, vitamins and magnesium. Consequently, their consumption aids in improvingthe bone health of the consumers while ensuring their overall wellbeing.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Dairy Industry in Bihar Market Trends:
The dairy industry in Bihar is majorly driven by the increasing investments by government and private agencies to upgrade the existing dairy infrastructure. Moreover, rapid digitization, the increasing adoption of automation and the rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across the state are providing an impetus to the market growth. The widespread popularity of the e-Gopala mobile application across Bihar that provides pertinent information, such as cattle health and dietary requirements, is also creating a positive outlook for the dairy industry. Other factors, including therising demand for organic dairy products in the state due to the increasinghealth-consciousness among the masses and their inflating disposable incomes, are contributing to the market growth further.
Dairy Industry in Bihar 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Sudha, Anuj Dairy, Ganga Dairy and Amul.
The report has segmented on the basis of product type.
Liquid milk
Ghee
Curd
Paneer
Ice-cream
Table butter
Skimmed milk powder
Frozen/flavoured yoghurt
Fresh cream
Lassi
Butter milk
Cheese
Flavoured milk
UHT milk
Dairy whitener
Sweet condensed milk
Infant food
Malt based beverages
