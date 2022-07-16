Submit Release
OffGamers Changes Logo Design to Celebrate Achievements

OffGamers have made successful strides to improve its branding through social media and campaigns. We are confident that the marketing direction we are taking will help improve our presence worldwide.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has recently changed its logo’s artwork as a hallmark of the various milestones that were achieved. The change is also to commemorate the 18th anniversary of OffGamers.

The logo has been redesigned with a lighter blue colour palette. These design changes are also aligned with OffGamers’ achievements and goals, promising a more futuristic and modernistic version of OffGamers.

Among the marketing achievements that OffGamers have made include getting a verified badge for OffGamers’ official Facebook page. Additionally, these social media pages have accumulated a high number of followers; more than 330,000 followers for Facebook and more than 500,000 followers for TikTok.

Besides that, OffGamers have also enjoyed success in diversifying its products into its ecosystem by launching gaming accessories from TTRacing and ARMORIG and non-gaming-related vouchers or gift cards from several authorized distributors.

With such accomplishments, OffGamers is expected to do even better by solidifying its place in the esports scene and having more partnerships with other payment and distribution entities.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards, gaming accessories and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
