'Townhouse Confidential' winner at NYCindieFF
Best Feature Award at 13th NYC Independent Film Festival in New YorkNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 13th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival, New York-based filmmaker Patrick Perez Vidauri won the award for Best Feature. His film 'TOWNHOUSE CONFIDENTIAL' won in a strong competitor category; a total of three features were nominated for the 2022 award for Best Feature at the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.
'TOWNHOUSE CONFIDENTIAL' is a comedy that holds the middle between 'Pride and Prejudice' and 'Sex and the City'. When Liz Perry and her two sisters inherit a crumbling New York City townhouse from their parents, the race is on to find a wealthy tenant to rent the downstairs apartment to cover their expenses and avoid a one-way trip to Jersey City. Enter Jonathan Grove, a single young hedgefunder from San Francisco, his best friend, George Barrow, the arrogant Prince Charming of West Village real estate, and George's mother, Superbroker Kathryn Waverly. Together with bad boy handyman Tommy Leroy, sleazy mortgage broker Sal Carmine, Liz's best friend Billie Jane and the rest of the ensemble, it's in this hilarious romp through the economics of love and real estate in New York's West Village.
Film director Patrick Perez Vidauri grew up in one of Los Angeles's sprawling suburbs in the San Gabriel Valley and moved to New York as a teen. Film titles on his name are the comedy 'Lola's Love Shack', a rom com called 'In Other Words' and 'Divorce Bait'. Patrick recently completed 'Townhouse Confidential', a rom com set entirely in New York's Greenwich Village. It won Best Feature Film at the NY Independent Film Festival, and is currently fielding offers.
Patrick is also a local 700 union television editor with credits on such shows as "Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey" and "Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J" and the Spanish version of "The Voice".
He say: "I love making comedies because they can reach across cultural boundaries to see the human frailties common in all of us."
The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.
