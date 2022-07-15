Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,691 in the last 365 days.

'Townhouse Confidential' winner at NYCindieFF

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival

Rosalind Resnick, writer, and Patrick Perez Vidauri, director

Rosalind Resnick, writer, and Patrick Perez Vidauri, director

Film poster Townhouse Confidential

Film poster Townhouse Confidential

Scene from Townhouse Confidential

Scene from Townhouse Confidential

Scene from Townhouse Confidential

Scene from Townhouse Confidential

Best Feature Award at 13th NYC Independent Film Festival in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 13th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival, New York-based filmmaker Patrick Perez Vidauri won the award for Best Feature. His film 'TOWNHOUSE CONFIDENTIAL' won in a strong competitor category; a total of three features were nominated for the 2022 award for Best Feature at the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.

'TOWNHOUSE CONFIDENTIAL' is a comedy that holds the middle between 'Pride and Prejudice' and 'Sex and the City'. When Liz Perry and her two sisters inherit a crumbling New York City townhouse from their parents, the race is on to find a wealthy tenant to rent the downstairs apartment to cover their expenses and avoid a one-way trip to Jersey City. Enter Jonathan Grove, a single young hedgefunder from San Francisco, his best friend, George Barrow, the arrogant Prince Charming of West Village real estate, and George's mother, Superbroker Kathryn Waverly. Together with bad boy handyman Tommy Leroy, sleazy mortgage broker Sal Carmine, Liz's best friend Billie Jane and the rest of the ensemble, it's in this hilarious romp through the economics of love and real estate in New York's West Village.

Film director Patrick Perez Vidauri grew up in one of Los Angeles's sprawling suburbs in the San Gabriel Valley and moved to New York as a teen. Film titles on his name are the comedy 'Lola's Love Shack', a rom com called 'In Other Words' and 'Divorce Bait'. Patrick recently completed 'Townhouse Confidential', a rom com set entirely in New York's Greenwich Village. It won Best Feature Film at the NY Independent Film Festival, and is currently fielding offers.
Patrick is also a local 700 union television editor with credits on such shows as "Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey" and "Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J" and the Spanish version of "The Voice".
He say: "I love making comedies because they can reach across cultural boundaries to see the human frailties common in all of us."

The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.

Dennis Cieri
Cieri Media International Corp
+1 917-763-2428
email us here

You just read:

'Townhouse Confidential' winner at NYCindieFF

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.