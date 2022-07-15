'Tundra' winner Shorts Award in New York
2022 edition of the NYC Independent Film FestivalNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 13th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival, Cuban filmmaker José Luis Aparicio won the award for Best Narrative Short Film. His film 'TUNDRA' won in a strong competitor category; a total of five short films were nominated for the 2022 award for Best Short Film at the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.
'TUNDRA' is about Walfrido Larduet, a lonely electrical inspector, who dreams of the Red Woman, whose image persists and becomes an obsession. Something tells him she is near. Over the course of a day, Walfrido will follow her trail as he travels through the suburbs of an infested city.
According to film director José Luis Aparicio his film is about the drives fear and desire, about all the frustration that leads humans to paralysis, "when we howl like wild beasts". At the same time this film delves into the ghostly aspect of a Cuban's life, says Aparicio: ,,Usually driven by inertia and automatism, a life full of mental obstacles, where frustrated desires become entrenched and do not allow us to move forward. For this, we have chosen the aesthetics and codes of fantasy cinema."
José Luis Aparicio was born in Cuba, but lives now in Madrid, Spain. He is an independent filmmaker and film critic. His films, both fiction and documentary, won prizes at festivals all over the world, such as Panamá’s BannabáFest, Cinema Ciudad de México, and Festival Internacional de Cine por la Memoria Democrática (FESCIMED) in Spain. With his film TUNDRA he won the Best Short Film Award at the NYC Independent Film Festival in the United States.
He has written about cinema and arts for magazines like Rialta, Hypermedia, El Estornudo, IPS Cuba, ADN Cuba and Cine Cubano.
The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.
