Beyond The Drama winner of Animation Award in New York

Film of Siti Lu winner at 2022 edition of NYC Independent Film Festival

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 13th NYC Independent Film Festival, American filmmaker Siti Lu won the Best Animated Film award. Her film 'BEYOND THE DRAMA' won in a strong competitor category; a total of five animated films were nominated for the 2022 award for Best Animation at the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.

In BEYOND THE DRAMA, in which all main characters are animals, an Anteater doctor seeks a romantic relationship he knows from K drama. The festival jury said about this film: ,,An hilarious comedy. It takes every opportunity to add a fun detail."

Siti Lu is based in Los Angeles as an animation director, story artist and animator. After graduating from CalArts Character Animation 2021, she started working as a story artist for Cartoon Network and Netflix Animation Studios.

The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.

