Contify Achieves SOC2 Type-II Compliance for its Market & Competitive Intelligence Platform
The certification validates Contify’s security assurance to its clients and strengthens the company’s position as a trusted provider of M&CI solutions
The SOC2 compliance certification is an added assurance for our customers that their valuable intel is secure behind our robust security frameworks, and a testament to our operational efficiency.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the market and competitive intelligence platform for all business functions recently announced the completion of its SOC2 Type-II compliance certification.
— Mohit Bhakuni, CEO
SOC2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), which specifies how organizations should manage customer data.
It follows a thorough and strict auditing process to ensure that the organization adheres to the following Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.
While the SOC2 Type-I certification describes the organization’s systems and certifies whether the system design complies with the relevant trust principles, the SOC2 Type-II certification details and certifies the operational efficiency of these systems. Contify achieved the SOC2 Type-I certification last year in August.
Mohit Bhakuni, CEO - Contify, says - “The privacy and security of our customer’s data have always been paramount to us. For over a decade, we have taken care of our customers' data with our enterprise-grade security. The SOC2 compliance certification is an added assurance for our customers that their valuable intel is secure behind our robust security frameworks, and a testament to our operational efficiency.”
The SOC 2 Type I and Type II audit reports are available to Contify's customers and prospects upon request under NDA.
Contify caters to the unique market intelligence requirements of businesses across industries such as manufacturing, telecom, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify is a Market and Competitive Intelligence platform that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent and actionable business information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 500,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.
Get a free trial today
Media Contact
Kavita Kharayat
Kavita Kharayat
Contify
+91 98180 70579
kavita.kharayat@contify.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn