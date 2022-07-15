Contify Achieves SOC2 Type-II Compliance for its Market & Competitive Intelligence Platform

Contify Achieves SOC2 Type-II Compliance for its Market & Competitive Intelligence Platform

The certification validates Contify’s security assurance to its clients and strengthens the company’s position as a trusted provider of M&CI solutions

The SOC2 compliance certification is an added assurance for our customers that their valuable intel is secure behind our robust security frameworks, and a testament to our operational efficiency.”
— Mohit Bhakuni, CEO
WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the market and competitive intelligence platform for all business functions recently announced the completion of its SOC2 Type-II compliance certification.

SOC2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), which specifies how organizations should manage customer data.

It follows a thorough and strict auditing process to ensure that the organization adheres to the following Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

While the SOC2 Type-I certification describes the organization’s systems and certifies whether the system design complies with the relevant trust principles, the SOC2 Type-II certification details and certifies the operational efficiency of these systems. Contify achieved the SOC2 Type-I certification last year in August.

Mohit Bhakuni, CEO - Contify, says - “The privacy and security of our customer’s data have always been paramount to us. For over a decade, we have taken care of our customers' data with our enterprise-grade security. The SOC2 compliance certification is an added assurance for our customers that their valuable intel is secure behind our robust security frameworks, and a testament to our operational efficiency.”

The SOC 2 Type I and Type II audit reports are available to Contify's customers and prospects upon request under NDA.

Contify caters to the unique market intelligence requirements of businesses across industries such as manufacturing, telecom, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.

About Contify

Contify is a Market and Competitive Intelligence platform that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent and actionable business information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 500,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.

Get a free trial today

Media Contact

Kavita Kharayat

Kavita Kharayat
Contify
+91 98180 70579
kavita.kharayat@contify.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Contify Achieves SOC2 Type-II Compliance for its Market & Competitive Intelligence Platform

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kavita Kharayat
Contify
+91 98180 70579 kavita.kharayat@contify.com
Company/Organization
Contify
Gurugram
Haryana, 122002
India
+91 98180 70579
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Contify is a comprehensive market and competitive intelligence platform that helps businesses track information on competitors, customers and industry segments by enabling users to collect, curate, and share actionable intelligence across their organization.

https://www.contify.com/press-release/

More From This Author
Contify Achieves SOC2 Type-II Compliance for its Market & Competitive Intelligence Platform
Contify Recognized as High Performer in G2 Spring 2022 Grid® Report | Market & Competitive Intelligence Software
Contify's Market and Competitive Intelligence Solution Helps Enrich Online Investment and Equities Trading App
View All Stories From This Author