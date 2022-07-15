Wisp Launches Hydroquinone Cream for Melasma

One of the nation's best in providing budget-friendly telehealth has a new, revolutionary cream for melasma.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today the launch of its hydroquinone cream for melasma.

"Now you can glow-up with our revolutionary cream," said Ahmad Bani, CEO of wisp, Inc. “Hydroquinone is trusted by dermatologists to fade hyperpigmentation and treat melasma (skin discoloration) for prescription strength results.”

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Bani explained that when it comes to treating dark spots and melasma, dermatologists trust hydroquinone as the gold standard.

“It is one of the most effective skin-lightening ingredients out there and works to both inhibit melanin production and to break down existing melanin,” Bani stressed before adding, “Apply one pump to dark areas at bedtime to even and brighten your complexion.”

Bani went on to point out that the formula uses retinoids. Retinoids are a class of chemicals that derive from vitamin A.

According to medical studies, as derivatives of vitamin A, retinoids can play a role in immunity and skin health. They offer several possible benefits, such as reducing inflammation, unclogging pores, decreasing the appearance of wrinkles, and regulating the growth of cells on the skin's surface.

More potent retinoids may help treat skin conditions, such as psoriasis, acne, pigmentary disorders, and certain types of cancer.

For more information, please visit https://hellowisp.com/about and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

About Wisp

Wisp offers budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. No waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

Contact Details:

548 Market St PMB 52789

San Francisco, California 94104

United States