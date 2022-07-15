Community Health Resources and Summer Entertainment will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, July 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 14, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 14, 2022—The featured guests on this week's En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Pedro Rodriguez, general consul of El Salvador; and Rina Aranda, president of the organization Transnational Salvadoran Communities ("Comunidades Transnacionales Salvadoreñas” or COTSA in Spanish). The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

The General Consulate of El Salvador is partnering with the non-profit organization Vida Senior Center to offer a series of classes to seniors in Spanish. The goal is to connect them with health resources, entertainment, and various activities available throughout the Washington metropolitan area. The meeting will take place on July 21 at the General Consulate of El Salvador located at 926 Philadelphia Avenue, Silver Spring, Md. 20910 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is not required. Moreover, Pedro Rodríguez will discuss the dates for the new mobile consulate service that will be traveling on Saturday to various cities across Maryland. Salvadorans will be able to get their passports and identification cards processed, as well as other consular services.

Furthermore, Montgomery County Government has partnered with COTSA to participate in the eleventh Salvadoran American Festival and host the “Ama Tu Vida” (Love Your Life) Fair. This year’s Latino health clinics will include free medical screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and much more. The fair will take place on August 6 at Montgomery College in Rockville from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry for this event is free. For more information click here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

