Rutland Barracks // DUI, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003791

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 at approximately 2211

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodstock Ave, Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Kelly Clute

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 15, 2022, at approximately 2211 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Kelly Clute, signs of impairment were observed. Clute refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers also learned that Clute’s license was under criminal suspension for a previous DUI. Clute was transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI refusal and DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.