Rutland Barracks // DUI, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003791
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 at approximately 2211
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodstock Ave, Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Kelly Clute
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 15, 2022, at approximately 2211 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Kelly Clute, signs of impairment were observed. Clute refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers also learned that Clute’s license was under criminal suspension for a previous DUI. Clute was transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI refusal and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.