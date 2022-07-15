Submit Release
Williston Barracks - Fatal Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A1004409                                                 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: Williston Barracks                                   

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 at approximately 1804 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Overpass for Route 2

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 78.8

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Cafferky

AGE: 64  

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1983

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 14, 2022 at approximately 1804 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a single motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound by mile marker 78.8 on the Route 2 overpass in Richmond. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the deceased operator as 64 year old Joseph Cafferky of South Burlington. Cafferky’s vehicle, a 1983 BMW Motorcycle, was located at a position of uncontrolled rest in the passing lane. Per witnesses, no violations were committed prior to the crash.

Troopers were assisted by Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, and Blackfork Towing.

The cause of the crash is pending further investigation and results from an autopsy with the Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the event are encouraged to contact Trooper Nicole Twamley at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks (802) 878-7111.

 

 

Williston Barracks - Fatal Motorcycle Crash

