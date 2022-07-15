Williston Barracks - Fatal Motorcycle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1004409
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 at approximately 1804 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: Richmond
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Overpass for Route 2
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 78.8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Cafferky
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1983
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 14, 2022 at approximately 1804 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a single motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound by mile marker 78.8 on the Route 2 overpass in Richmond. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the deceased operator as 64 year old Joseph Cafferky of South Burlington. Cafferky’s vehicle, a 1983 BMW Motorcycle, was located at a position of uncontrolled rest in the passing lane. Per witnesses, no violations were committed prior to the crash.
Troopers were assisted by Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, and Blackfork Towing.
The cause of the crash is pending further investigation and results from an autopsy with the Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the event are encouraged to contact Trooper Nicole Twamley at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks (802) 878-7111.