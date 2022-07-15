RE: Traffic alert – I 89 NB mm 78 Richmond
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Traffic alert – I 89 Northbound is both lanes are back open for traffic between the Richmond Exit 11 and exit 12 North Bound.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, July 14, 2022 6:13 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert – I 89 NB mm 78 Richmond
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
Traffic alert – I 89 NB mm 78 Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Traffic alert – I 89 Northbound is closed between the Richmond Exit 11 and exit 12 North Bound due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.