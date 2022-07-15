Submit Release
RE: Traffic alert – I 89 NB mm 78 Richmond

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Traffic alert – I 89 Northbound is both lanes are back open for traffic between the Richmond Exit 11 and exit 12 North Bound.

  

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

 

Sent: Thursday, July 14, 2022 6:13 PM
Subject: Traffic alert – I 89 NB mm 78 Richmond

 

Traffic alert – I 89 NB mm 78 Richmond

Traffic alert – I 89 Northbound is closed between the Richmond Exit 11 and exit 12 North Bound due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

