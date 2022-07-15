Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:44 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Marques Malone, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).