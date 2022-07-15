26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces All Sessions of Court Will Operate as Normally Scheduled on July 15, 2022

All sessions of court in the 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) will operate as normally scheduled on Friday, July 15, 2022. Please visit NCcourts.gov to view the court calendars.

The Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office will be open to the public between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

All employees should report to work as scheduled.

All jurors summoned to appear should follow their reporting time and instructions listed on their jury summons or provided to them by the Mecklenburg County Jury Management Office.