eCourts is Now Live in 13 More North Carolina Counties

eCourts is officially live in 13 additional counties today, October 13, 2025: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davidson, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Rowan, and Rutherford counties. eCourts is now available across all 100 North Carolina counties from the mountains to the coast with electronic filing and online search for court records.

"Full implementation of the eCourts project is a significant milestone in modernizing the North Carolina court system," said NCAOC Director Ryan S. Boyce. "Chief Justice Newby and I extend our sincere thanks to all Judicial Branch officials and staff for their many efforts dedicated to completing this paper to digital transformation."

Now that eCourts is live, eFiling is required for attorneys for any filings (including subsequent filings in open cases) made in all 100 North Carolina counties. Attorneys and individuals must register for an account to access File & Serve.

eFiling, also known as File & Serve, enables users to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. It also allows users to:

Submit court documents online to the clerk's office in eCourts counties

Pay filing fees that are automatically calculated for you when you submit filings

Get a file-stamped electronic copy upon the clerk’s acceptance

Receive filing status updates via email

Portal allows users to access court information online in eCourts counties, including:

Search case information by name, attorney, citation, and more

Search for court dates and hearings by name, attorney, case number, and more

View case information, records, and documents

Make instant online credit card transactions to pay fines and fees

More Information

eCourts Training Resources and Track 10 Transition Information

North Carolina Implements eCourts Conversion in all 100 Counties

Guide & File is a free online service to help users prepare court documents to file for certain case types.

Learn more about eCourts and find training and resources at NCcourts.gov/eCourts.