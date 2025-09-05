Governor Announces Superior Court Appoinment
The Governor announced the following Superior Court appointment on September 5:
Timothy Rooks to the Superior Court for Judicial District 36, serving Burke and Caldwell counties. Rooks is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable Robert C. Ervin retired.
Rooks is currently an attorney working in private practice with a career spanning more than three decades. He received his B.A. from Drew University and his J.D. from Wake Forest School of Law.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.