Governor Announces Superior Court Appoinment

The Governor announced the following Superior Court appointment on September 5:

Timothy Rooks to the Superior Court for Judicial District 36, serving Burke and Caldwell counties. Rooks is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable Robert C. Ervin retired.

Rooks is currently an attorney working in private practice with a career spanning more than three decades. He received his B.A. from Drew University and his J.D. from Wake Forest School of Law.