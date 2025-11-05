Judicial Branch Leaders Win NC Tech Awards

This week the North Carolina Technology Association named Chief Justice Paul Newby (pictured left) its Public Leader of the Year and Anthony Whitmore of the Administrative Office of the Courts its Public Sector Chief Information Officer of the Year.

Both awards recognize Judicial Branch innovations implementing the eCourts conversion for all 100 counties, a multi-year project to expand access to justice online for North Carolinians.

The state is now a national leader among unified court systems providing digital access to search records, file documents, and make payments across all case types in the cloud.

“Guided by Chief Justice Newby’s leadership and Mr. Whitmore’s expertise, North Carolina courts accelerated into the modern era during a pivotal time for tech innovation in the public sector to ensure our court system is future ready, transparent, and available through convenient online services,” said Director Ryan S. Boyce of the Administrative Office of the Courts.