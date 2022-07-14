(Subscription required) An interpretation of California’s three strikes law that mandates prosecutors file strikes in every available instance violates the separation of powers doctrine and greatly hinders an elected DA from setting policies, reads the petition for review.
You just read:
Gascón asks Supreme Court to decide constitutionally of three strikes law
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.