Traffic alert – I 89 NB mm 78 Richmond
Traffic alert – I 89 Northbound is closed between the Richmond Exit 11 and exit 12 North Bound due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.