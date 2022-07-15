Submit Release
Four Cuban Nationals Rescued with Activation of Rescue Beacon

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued four undocumented individuals Sunday morning.  

At approximately 6:30 a.m., El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System received a notification from a rescue beacon that was activated by a group of individuals, who illegally crossed into the United States, in the mountainous area of the Jacumba Wilderness. 

At about 7:00 a.m., the same group activated the beacon a second time, where responding agents were able to locate the group within 15 minutes. Agents encountered four Cuban nationals, a mile and half north of the U.S./Mexico border. 

Rescue beacons provide migrants the ability to call for medical and rescue assistance along with an automatic location.

The group consisted of three males and one female, between 25-49 years-of-age, who did not have the proper documentation to be legally present in the United States. Agents conducted welfare checks of all the individuals and determined that no medical assistance was needed. They were safely escorted back to the vehicle and transported to the El Centro Sector Centralized Processing Center. 

All the individuals will be processed accordingly. 

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 221 individuals lost or in distress.

