U.S. Chamber Welcomes Launch of U.S.-Israel High-Level Dialogue on Technology 

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant issued the following statement regarding the launch of the U.S. - Israel High-Level Dialogue on Technology.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce applauds the Biden administration and Government of Israel for launching the U.S.-Israel High-Level Dialogue on Technology. This dialogue can serve as a vital catalyst to expand technology cooperation between our two countries. It can help us to enhance our coordination on innovation policy, expand our collaborative R&D, and ensure we have compatible standards and regulations.

“Strengthening public-private partnerships will be key in order to remove barriers to innovation and promote new ways for government and business to collaborate on critical and emerging technologies. The I2U2 initiative, also launched this week, is a great example of this kind of public-private cooperation, led by the U.S., Israel, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The initiative should mobilize capital, expertise, and innovation around new technologies and infrastructure.”

The U.S. Chamber’s U.S.-Israel Business Council is the premiere advocacy organization advancing the U.S.-Israel trade, investment, and innovation relationship. The Council just returned from Israel where it led a delegation of over 50 business executives to Israel’s Cyber Week to expand U.S.-Israel cyber partnerships and enhance public-private dialogue on cyber policy with international cyber leaders.