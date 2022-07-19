Logic20/20 Joins Utility Analytics Institute as a Solution Provider
The consulting firm joins utility analytics leaders as a strategic partner to help members succeed.
Through our partnership with UAI, we can meet utilities where they are on their modernization journey and guide them towards a safer, more efficient future.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 announced they have joined Utility Analytics Institute (UAI) as a Solution Provider. UAI Solution Providers create collaborative relationships with leaders in the industry to help guide the way as the use of analytics and data science change the way utilities manage operations.
— Christian O’Meara, CEO
“Utility companies are facing an aging infrastructure, shifting regulations, a rise in DERs, increased energy needs across the grid, and a host of other challenges,” says Christian O’Meara, Logic20/20 CEO. “Our grid modernization solutions help them tap into a vast influx of data to meet current and future demands and to prioritize infrastructure investments. Through our partnership with UAI, we can meet utilities where they are on their modernization journey and guide them towards a safer, more efficient future.”
The firm has been working with companies in the utilities space for over 20 years. Their teams are using machine learning, digestible visuals, and cloud processing to predict and improve outcomes. Their main areas of focus are vegetation management, transmission and distribution, asset monitoring and replacement, field service, and customer service.
“We’ve built a reputation for ourselves as a firm that can understand our client’s problems intuitively and work closely with their teams to solve them with tailored solutions”, says Adam Cornille, Senior Director at Logic20/20. “Joining UAI as a solution provider helps us to continue providing impactful solutions for utility organizations nationwide.”
To learn more about Logic20/20’s solutions in the utility space, visit: logic2020.com/industries/energy-and-resources.
About Logic20/20
Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.
About UAI
UAI is the only community enabling utility transformation through analytics. UAI is a utility-led membership organization that provides support to the energy utilities industry to advance the analytics profession and utility organizations of all types and maturity levels, as well as analytics professionals throughout every phase of their career. UAI is poised at the cusp of digital transformation to lead this industry into the future. UAI is your conduit of connection and collaboration between utility analytics professionals and solution provider partners. UAI is the authority on utility analytics, providing you with the knowledge, resources, and guidance to improve your analytics capabilities through delivery of research and content. UAI offers unmatched member experiences – events, community meetings, and more – that deliver transformative education and insights into analytics through shared best practices, uses cases, and valuable lessons learned. Learn more at https://utilityanalytics.com/.
