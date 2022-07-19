Announcing Ron Culberson as Keynote Speaker at Q4Live in Washington, DC

The Q4Live Logo Ron Culberson, Keynote Speaker at Q4Live

Culberson joins other speakers at annual educational networking conference

ST. LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4intelligence is pleased to announce Ron Culberson, author of Do it Well. Make it Fun.: The Key to Success in Life, Death, and Almost Everything in Between, will headline Q4Live, an annual educational networking conference hosted by Q4intelligence for Q4iNetwork members, non-member advisors, and solutions providers in the benefits and insurance industry. The event is set for July 25-27 in Washington, DC.

With a master’s degree in social work, Ron Culberson, MSW, CSP, CPAE, spent the first part of his career working in a large hospice organization as a clinical social worker, middle manager, and senior leader. As a speaker, humorist, and author, his mission is to change the workplace culture so that organizations are more productive and staff are more content.

“We are excited to welcome Ron Culberson to Washington, DC, and Q4Live,” says Kevin Trokey, founding partner at Q4intelligence. “His expertise on the benefits of humor and laughter will set the tone for our conference.”

The Q4Live conference helps those in the industry network with others to learn and share ideas with their peers. The conference sessions focus on networking, workshopping, and idea exchange with other member agencies and vendors.

Along with Ron Culberson, there will be speakers talking about their expertise and experiences within the Q4i Growth Platform of marketing, sales, service, and leadership. Speakers include Chelsea and Donovan Ryckis, Adam Rosenfeld, Lea Ann Hawk, and Brenda Allison.

Following the theme of the conference, #RethinkEverything, there will also be speakers giving short iTalks sharing their experiences and motivation to rethink things in their business or personal life. Speakers include Craig Gussin, Ezra Herzog, Tom DiLiegro, Joy Justus, Kevin Curran, and Kelly Fristoe.

To round out the speakers, Jen Berman and Christopher Hartmann will speak on the area of compliance, and Bret Brumitt will talk about creative solutions.

Seats for Q4Live are limited. To learn more about the speakers and to save your spot at Q4Live, visit https://q4live.q4intel.com.

Q4intelligence, the host of Q4Live, is a business consulting and training firm, coaching with insurance and benefits agencies. Using the Q4i Growth Platform as the foundation, agencies build out a path to sustainable growth in the areas of marketing, sales, service, and leadership. For more information, visit https://www.q4intel.com.



This year's Q4Live is in Washington, DC, on July 25-27, 2022.