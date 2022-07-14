Susanville Dixie Fire Lawyer Jeffrey Nadrich Will Be at the Lassen County Fair from July 20-24

Nadrich will be available for Dixie Fire victims to discuss their legal options with.

SUSANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dixie Fire attorney Jeffrey Nadrich of Nadrich & Cohen will be at the 2022 Lassen County Fair from July 20 to July 24 to meet with members of the community about ongoing Dixie Fire claims.

A CAL FIRE investigation determined the Dixie Fire started when a tree fell on PG&E’s power lines, and California law holds utilities responsible for damages caused by fires they start. Nadrich & Cohen and its legal teams are actively retaining victims of the Dixie Fire for fire loss cases such as case number CGC-21-596597, filed in San Francisco County Superior Court, which seeks to hold PG&E liable for damages related to the Dixie Fire. Dixie Fire claims currently seek compensation for multiple damages, including evacuation claims, injury claims, bulldozer damage claims and more.

Dixie Fire victims may be eligible for financial compensation if the Dixie Fire caused them to evacuate or experience injuries, property damage, or lost wages.

The cost of hiring Nadrich & Cohen is simple – clients don’t pay unless they win their case. The only fee Nadrich & Cohen charges is a percentage of any recovery obtained, and this fee is not charged if a recovery is not obtained.

Dixie Fire victims can meet with California attorney Jeffrey Nadrich to see if there is still time to make a Dixie Fire claim against PG&E.

The Lassen County Fair will be held at 195 Russell Ave in Susanville, CA from July 20 - July 24.

More about Dixie Fire Lawyer Jeffrey Nadrich:

Jeffrey Nadrich, lead partner of the law firm of Nadrich & Cohen, has been handling personal injury cases throughout California since 1990. His law firm has recovered over $350,000,000 on behalf of clients in that time. His law firm is currently representing thousands of claims regarding wildfires in California, such as claims against PG&E about the Camp, Zogg and Kincade fires. Nadrich & Cohen has thirteen offices throughout California, including offices in Susanville, Quincy and Los Angeles.

To receive a free consultation and find out if you are eligible to file a Dixie Fire claim, call (530) 296-1202 or visit https://personalinjurylawcal.com/dixie-fire-lawsuit for more information.