State Police Continue Investigation Into A Fatal Crash In Worcester Co. Involving A Pedestrian

July 14, 2022

(Ocean City, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a crash that occurred last night in Worcester County that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man from Bishopville.

The deceased pedestrian is identified as Daniel Hicken, 33, of Bishopville, Maryland. Hicken was transported from the scene to Christiana Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. last night, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to US Route 50 and the Harry Kelley Bridge for the report of a crash. The preliminary investigation indicates Hicken was attempting to cross both the westbound and eastbound lanes of US Rt. 50 from the westbound pedestrian walkway on the Harry Kelley Bridge. For reasons unknown at this time, police believe Hicken was struck by a 1997 Chevrolet truck, operated by Anthony Capriotti, Jr. 19, of Levittown, Pennsylvania.

Capriotti was traveling in lane 1 of westbound US Rt. 50 at the time of the incident. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney.

Troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to the scene along with investigators from the Maryland State Police Crash team. Assistance at the scene was also provided by police from the Ocean City Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Ocean City Fire and EMS.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures and detours. All lanes of the Harry Kelley Bridge were closed for approximately 4 hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101. This investigation is active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236