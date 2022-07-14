FW: Road closure in Andover

Roadway is back open

Hill Top Rd at the intersection of Andover Rd in Andover will be closed for several hours due to power lines down.

This incident is expected to last until further

notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully