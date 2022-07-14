FW: Road closure in Andover
Roadway is back open
Hill Top Rd at the intersection of Andover Rd in Andover will be closed for several hours due to power lines down.
This incident is expected to last until further
notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully