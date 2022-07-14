Global Foundation Soccer Camp Launches in Morocco in the City of Marrakech on Monday, July 18th

Youth Players in Marrakech ready for Global Foundation Soccer Camp

Antonio Soave and Friends in Marrakech Planning the Soccer Camps

The Global Foundation Soccer Camp Arrives in Morocco

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Foundation Soccer Camp Launches in Morocco in the City of Marrakech on Monday, July 18th – Press Invited on Monday

Daouda Kante—former MLS Soccer and Mali National Team Standout—to Attend as a Guest Coach

Energy Solutions Company, MGES of Kansas City, Enters as Key Sponsor

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that is dedicated to spreading a message of “peace through soccer” around the world, will launch its first soccer camp of the summer in the city of Marrakech (Morocco) on Monday, July 18, 2022. The camp will take place at the Kickoff Soccer Complex located in the Targa neighborhood of Marrakech. Coaches from North America, Europe, and the Middle East Africa (MEA) Region will attend. Among the coaches participating is Daouda Kante.

Originally from Mali, Daouda played in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the U.S. with the New England Revolution. He was also a NCAA Division 1 All-American at FIU, and he later went on to coach with the youth academy of the Kansas City Wizards in MLS (now Sporting Kansas City). Daouda Kante is presently the Executive Director of the Kansas Rush soccer organization, one of the largest youth soccer clubs in the U.S. and around the world. Apart from playing for the national soccer team of Mali, Kante also has the following qualifications:

• USSF "A" License
• NSCAA Director of Coaching Diploma
• MLS – New England Revolution
• NJCAA Soccer Hall of Fame (Mercer)
• Division I All-American (FIU)
• NSCAA Coaching Education Instructor
• KC Wizards Academy Coaching
• Baker University, Assistant Coach
• NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year (2007)
• KSYSA Competitive Girls Coach of the Year (2011)
• United Soccer Coaches 2015 Coach of the Year for Youth Boys Central
• United Soccer Coaches 2015 National Coach of the Year

Members of the international press are invited to attend the Global Foundation soccer camp on Monday, July 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Global Foundation soccer camp has its roots in U.S.-based sports diplomacy programs.

Additionally, the global energy solutions provider, MGES of Kansas City, Kansas, has joined the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer as a sponsor and as a global partner. The website for MGES is: www.mg-es.com.

Also joining the international partnership team of the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is the renowned sunscreen brand, BU Sunscreen (www.busunscreen.com) of Malibu, California.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is also linked with “The Soccer Academy” television, a program for kids, young adults and coaches that is broadcast each week on KMCI in Kansas City, and the LATV-KJLA network platform in over 40 cities in the U.S. (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv).

More information about the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer can be found below.

Morocco Mission Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzMXHujr1WY&t=1s

Video Promo for the Global Foundation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReHXNBa5N6A

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzMXHujr1WY

TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@globalfoundationp/video/7104030941470870826?_t=8SmXWRRXlAw&_r=1

Twitter at: https://twitter.com/TheGlobalFound1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFPeaceThroughSoccer

Go Fund Me:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/underprivileged-and-malnourished-children?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer


Moroccan Voices Promo Video

http://www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org

