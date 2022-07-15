Six Leaders Join NAMIC’s Board of Directors
Executives from leading media and cable companies elected: Altice USA, Cox Communications, Mediacom Communications, NFL, Revolt TV, and TV OneNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, NAMIC, Inc., appointed six new members to its board of directors during its second quarter board meeting on June 15. Drawing on the talent and expertise from a cross-section of the media, entertainment and cable industries, the new directors will help NAMIC to expand its reach within and beyond its core constituency.
The new directors join NAMIC at a critical time, with the organization embarking on a new strategic planning and branding process designed to expand and strengthen leadership development programs that seek to eliminate barriers and bias for people of color in their career advancement. In addition to creating a supportive network for professionals on their career journey.
The new board members, who bring diverse and complimentary leadership skills and importantly a passion for NAMIC’s mission, are as follows:
• Michael James Alexander, Senior Vice President; Network Design, Construction, OSP Maintenance, Altice USA
• Glenn Goldsmith, Group Vice President, Programming, Mediacom Communications
• Sonya Middleton, Vice President Legal Operations, Cox Communications, Inc.
• Sandy Nunez, Vice President Talent Management On-Air, National Football League
• Jamone “JJ” West, Senior Director of Distribution Marketing, REVOLT TV
• Nyree D. Wright, Senior Vice President, Public Relations, TV One
“I’m honored to welcome this distinguished group of leaders to our board of directors,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO, NAMIC, Inc. “As we continue to implement bold new initiatives to
advance multi-ethnic diversity in the media, entertainment and technology industries, it is especially important that our board of directors embody that commitment.”
“We’re excited to expand our board with six new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said Cheryl M. Manley, chair, NAMIC National Board of Directors and SVP & Associate General Counsel, Employment Law, Charter Communications. “I look forward to working closely with our new directors to ensure NAMIC makes a positive impact for all stakeholders.”
Six directors join current board members and executives representing a broad spectrum of occupations across the evolving media, entertainment and technology industries.
“I am confident these new leaders will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to drive diversity, equity, access and inclusion in industry and enhance value for all of NAMIC stakeholders,” concluded Washington. For more information on NAMIC and its Board of Directors, visit www.namic.com or contact the NAMIC National headquarters at 212-594-5985.
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
