Seal Coating Extends the Life of a Highway

CANADA, July 14 - Released on July 14, 2022

During construction season, an effective way to extend the life of the pavement is to apply a seal coat.

Hot liquid asphalt is poured onto the surface before crushed gravel is spread over the asphalt and packed down. This process creates a waterproof layer that seals the cracks and protects the surface.

"Seal coating prolongs pavement life by about 10 years and has proven to be a cost-effective treatment," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Approximately $23 million will be spent this year in Saskatchewan using seal coating."

Seal coats require about 24 hours to cure, resulting in speed reductions. These speed reductions allow the seal coat to cure properly, while also saving windshields from damage. It is important to obey signs and slow down or risk having loose stones kicked up which can cause damage.

There are many reasons work zones have temporary speed reductions left in place even when workers are not present. A sharp pavement drop-off, lane closure or loose gravel are examples of hazards that warrant a slower posted speed. A slower speed reduces the risk of damage, so slow down to save your own vehicle.

About 900 km of seal coating is planned province-wide this year.

The Government of Saskatchewan is planning to improve more than 1,100 kilometres of provincial highways this year, for a total of 3,500 km over the past three years. The government has set a 10-year Growth Plan target of improving 10,000 km of highways. With this year's improvements, the province is ahead of the pace needed to meet this target.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $11.5 billion in highways since 2008, improving more than 18,400 km of Saskatchewan highways.

