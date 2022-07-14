Thursday, July 14

Washington Supreme Court to hear challenge to new capital gains tax, bypassing Court of Appeals

The Washington Supreme Court will decide the legality of the state’s new capital gains tax, bypassing the Court of Appeals, in a case with hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenue on the line and the potential to overturn decades of state Supreme Court precedent. The capital gains tax, passed by the Legislature in 2021, was a major and long-sought progressive victory for Democratic legislators. It created a 7% tax on profits from the sales of stocks, bonds and similar investments. But the tax only applies to profits above $250,000. The court is expected to hear oral arguments potentially around November, a court spokesperson said, although that could be pushed back if parties request an extension. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)

Uvalde parents, Highland Park survivors demand assault weapons ban

Kimberly Rubio keeps trying to picture the classroom through her 10-year-old daughter Lexi’s eyes, haunted by the different ways that May day could have ended. What side of the room did Lexi run toward with her classmates, huddling and fearing for their lives? What if Rubio had taken her daughter home earlier after an award ceremony that day? What if the outside door locked properly? What if police had immediately engaged the suspected gunman? But the one question that lawmakers should ask themselves every morning and night, she posed, was: “What if the gunman never had access to an assault weapon?” Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Salwan Georges)

New 988 crisis line launches Saturday; here’s how it works

988 – this is the new number people can call if they’re having a substance abuse or mental health crisis or if they’re also feeling suicidal. The new number will be operational starting Saturday. The three-digit number is meant to be easier to remember when someone is feeling overwhelmed and in crisis. It’s a lifeline and another option for those who need help. The 988 number is the same as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, just now shortened. When people do call 988, they’re greeted with a message. When they’re listening to that message, the call is being routed to a local crisis center or as close as it can be. Continue reading at KXLY.

