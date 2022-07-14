New Haven Barracks/Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002090

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6973 US Route 7, Ferrisburgh Vermont.

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Shawn Mathieu

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont.

VICTIM: North Ferrisburgh Mobil

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 5, 2022, Vermont State Police were notified of a vandalism complaint, located at 6973 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. It was reported to police that a customer had dismantled two protective shields near the cash registers at the store. State Police were able to identify the individual who vandalized the store property as Shawn A. Mathieu of Charlotte. On July 14, 2022, State Police were able to locate and issue Mathieu a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 12, 2022 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of unlawful mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2022 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

