New Haven Barracks/Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002090
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 4, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: 6973 US Route 7, Ferrisburgh Vermont.
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Shawn Mathieu
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont.
VICTIM: North Ferrisburgh Mobil
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 5, 2022, Vermont State Police were notified of a vandalism complaint, located at 6973 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. It was reported to police that a customer had dismantled two protective shields near the cash registers at the store. State Police were able to identify the individual who vandalized the store property as Shawn A. Mathieu of Charlotte. On July 14, 2022, State Police were able to locate and issue Mathieu a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 12, 2022 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of unlawful mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2022 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED or NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918