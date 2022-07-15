Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,778 in the last 365 days.

New Single from Kate Stanford - Til Love - Now Available

Cover Art - Kate Stanford, Til Love

Kate Stanford

Kate Stanford

Produced and Co-Written by Cindy Morgan, TIL LOVE is a Summertime Pop Anthem that Celebrates God’s Love

Til Love was born from the idea that we can bring change...I hope to inspire others to step out and fearlessly be the hands and feet of Jesus, so we bring healing to our world.”
— Kate Stanford
AUSTIN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Stanford, a rising vocal tour-de-force in the world of Christian Music, has just launched new single, Til Love, on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Til Love promises to be a pop anthem for summer. With lush harmonies showcasing her ethereal vocals and an upbeat sing-a-long chorus, the song celebrates God’s unstoppable and unconditional love, and our hope that the world will be transformed by His promises. “I wanted to write a song that was a big, joyful celebration,” she shares. “Til Love was born from the idea that we can bring change. We can show the love of Christ to the world. I hope to inspire others to step out and fearlessly be the hands and feet of Jesus, so we bring healing to our world.”

Lyrics - Til Love:

Wanna wade into the fire 
Wanna walk on the water 
Without sinking 
Without burning

Can’t fake it anymore 
Not afraid to risk it like before 
Do you want to 
Cause I want to 

It might never feel this way again
Maybe tonight’s the night we’re gonna win
Lost in it all, Lost in the feeling
Break down the walls 
Break through the ceiling 
Oh I’m never coming down
Never giving up
’Til Love Rules the World 

Kate continues, “The lyrics, specifically ‘…break down the walls, break through the ceiling’ are especially powerful to me as they illustrate breaking through the hatred and imperfections of this world. As humans we are so often divided and imperfect. We can only find true perfection and unconditional love in Jesus.”

For Til Love, Kate once again enlisted the talents of two-time GRAMMY nominee, writer/ producer Cindy Morgan, who previously produced several songs for the young artist. As their partnership continues to blossom, Cindy continues to hone Katie’s songwriting and vocal talents, creating an unmistakable signature sound.

“It’s been an honor to get to work with Cindy on several projects,” Kate shares. “Working with her feels like a perfect partnership, on both a professional, and a personal level. I am honored to know what she has my back both in the studio, and in life.”

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Kate grew up singing anywhere she could lend her voice. Over the past 4 years however, the young artist has been focused on her craft. In 2019, one of her first solo shows was an opportunity to open for Jaci Velasquez. This was a pivotal moment in her blossoming career, as it reaffirmed her passion for songwriting, singing, and ministry.

While music is always her passion, her drive doesn’t stop there. As she prepares to begin her senior year at The University of Texas, Kate balances her career with her education, staying focused on both her calling as an artist and as a student. She is even looking ahead to applying to law school or an MBA program after graduating to compliment her ministry. She shares, “Finishing my degree is so important to me. With my major, I am learning how to better understand and communicate with people where they are, at any stage in life. With my minor in business, I hope to be able to better shepherd my career and be a good steward of the past that God has placed before me.”

Til Love by Kate Stanford is now available to stream and purchase on all major music platforms.

KateStanfordMusic.com

Lori Heiselman
Biscuit Media Group
+1 714-553-5181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

New Single from Kate Stanford - Til Love - Now Available

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.