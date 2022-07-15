New Single from Kate Stanford - Til Love - Now Available
Produced and Co-Written by Cindy Morgan, TIL LOVE is a Summertime Pop Anthem that Celebrates God’s Love
Til Love was born from the idea that we can bring change...I hope to inspire others to step out and fearlessly be the hands and feet of Jesus, so we bring healing to our world.”AUSTIN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Stanford, a rising vocal tour-de-force in the world of Christian Music, has just launched new single, Til Love, on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
— Kate Stanford
Til Love promises to be a pop anthem for summer. With lush harmonies showcasing her ethereal vocals and an upbeat sing-a-long chorus, the song celebrates God’s unstoppable and unconditional love, and our hope that the world will be transformed by His promises. “I wanted to write a song that was a big, joyful celebration,” she shares. “Til Love was born from the idea that we can bring change. We can show the love of Christ to the world. I hope to inspire others to step out and fearlessly be the hands and feet of Jesus, so we bring healing to our world.”
Lyrics - Til Love:
Wanna wade into the fire
Wanna walk on the water
Without sinking
Without burning
Can’t fake it anymore
Not afraid to risk it like before
Do you want to
Cause I want to
It might never feel this way again
Maybe tonight’s the night we’re gonna win
Lost in it all, Lost in the feeling
Break down the walls
Break through the ceiling
Oh I’m never coming down
Never giving up
’Til Love Rules the World
Kate continues, “The lyrics, specifically ‘…break down the walls, break through the ceiling’ are especially powerful to me as they illustrate breaking through the hatred and imperfections of this world. As humans we are so often divided and imperfect. We can only find true perfection and unconditional love in Jesus.”
For Til Love, Kate once again enlisted the talents of two-time GRAMMY nominee, writer/ producer Cindy Morgan, who previously produced several songs for the young artist. As their partnership continues to blossom, Cindy continues to hone Katie’s songwriting and vocal talents, creating an unmistakable signature sound.
“It’s been an honor to get to work with Cindy on several projects,” Kate shares. “Working with her feels like a perfect partnership, on both a professional, and a personal level. I am honored to know what she has my back both in the studio, and in life.”
A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Kate grew up singing anywhere she could lend her voice. Over the past 4 years however, the young artist has been focused on her craft. In 2019, one of her first solo shows was an opportunity to open for Jaci Velasquez. This was a pivotal moment in her blossoming career, as it reaffirmed her passion for songwriting, singing, and ministry.
While music is always her passion, her drive doesn’t stop there. As she prepares to begin her senior year at The University of Texas, Kate balances her career with her education, staying focused on both her calling as an artist and as a student. She is even looking ahead to applying to law school or an MBA program after graduating to compliment her ministry. She shares, “Finishing my degree is so important to me. With my major, I am learning how to better understand and communicate with people where they are, at any stage in life. With my minor in business, I hope to be able to better shepherd my career and be a good steward of the past that God has placed before me.”
Til Love by Kate Stanford is now available to stream and purchase on all major music platforms.
KateStanfordMusic.com
Lori Heiselman
Biscuit Media Group
+1 714-553-5181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook