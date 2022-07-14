Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Gipson As Sabine River Compact Administration Commissioner

TEXAS, July 14 - July 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Connie Gipson as Sabine River Compact Administration Commissioner for a term set to expire on July 12, 2028. The commissioners are responsible for administering the provisions of the Sabine River Compact entered into by Texas, Louisiana, and the United States.

Connie Gipson of Longview is the former Gregg County Clerk. She is a former member of the County & District Clerks Association of Texas and the Association of County Investment Officers. Previously, she was appointed to the Sabine River Authority Board of Directors and the Governor’s Commission for Women. Gipson graduated from Canyon High School.

