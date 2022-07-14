Submit Release
Urban SDK to Provide Data Integration, Management for Jacksonville Transportation Authority's Autonomous Shuttle Project

Urban SDK is the global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization based out of Jacksonville, Florida.

Urban SDK is the global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority's U2C will deliver the nation's foremost public transportation network powered by sustainable, electric autonomous vehicles.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority's U2C will deliver the nation's foremost public transportation network powered by autonomous vehicles.

Urban SDK will integrate, provide analysis, and manage data for the nation's largest-ever autonomous shuttle project

We’re excited to transform the future of connected public transit. The U2C will be a standard bearer on how organizations can use data to provide better, safer, more equitable services to citizens.”
— Urban SDK Co-founder and COO, Justin Dennis
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) selected the Balfour Beatty Vision 2 Reality (V2R) Team and data management provider Urban SDK, the global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, to deliver Phase I of the Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) project, the Bay Street Innovation Corridor in downtown Jacksonville.

“It’s always special to be part of a ground-breaking project,” said Urban SDK Co-founder and COO, Justin Dennis. “And as a Jacksonville-based company with such deep roots in the community, for the nation’s biggest AV [autonomous vehicle] project to happen in our backyard makes it that much more meaningful.”

The Bay Street Innovation Corridor is an autonomous vehicle transportation solution that will run roughly three miles through the city’s downtown. The project is supported by a $12.5 million BUILD grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, and funding from the Florida DOT, North Florida TPO, and local funds. Future phases of the U2C program will include a full conversion of JTA’s Skyway APM and the extension of autonomous transportation solutions from downtown into nearby neighborhoods.

Along with Urban SDK, The Balfour Beatty V2R team comprises the AV contractor Beep, Miller Electric Company, Stantec Consulting Services, Superior Construction Southeast, and WGI Inc.

As part of the project, Urban SDK will develop an AV data lake to integrate vehicle supervisory, corridor assets, and transit operators’ daily business activities. It will also configure performance measures; integrate devices, systems, and vehicle datasets; and manage big data in the cloud for regional access.

“Autonomous vehicles and V2X devices require a new generation of data management, and we’re excited to showcase a platform that will transform the future of connected public transit,” said Dennis. “The U2C will be a standard bearer nationally for how organizations can use data and new technologies to provide better, safer, more equitable services to citizens.”



