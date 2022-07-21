Automata joins TinySeed accelerator to boost its AI-powered distribution and creation
SaaS firm helps marketing teams produce content in less time with AI tools for headlines, social and more
Content marketing is a time-intensive process for most companies. Automata dramatically reduces the cost and effort of creating new social media and email content.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automata, a SaaS firm that helps marketing teams create content with AI-powered tools, announced today that it raised $180,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s mentor-led program will help Automata in its mission to empower marketing teams with tools to quickly create marketing collateral like headlines, social media posts, email marketing subject lines, and more.
“TinySeed has offered us the opportunity to focus on growing a sustainable business that provides real value to marketers,” Automata co-founder Andrew Fraine said. “Having access to the TinySeed mentor network and its other portfolio companies is an invaluable asset that we wouldn’t have been able to access without being part of TinySeed. It’s a great feeling to have a group of founders and investors in our corner that can add real value to our company and products.”
Automata’s platform helps marketing teams produce more content in less time by transforming their existing marketing assets — like blogs, white papers, or webinars — into marketing collateral. Automata can create content like headlines, social media posts, email marketing subject lines, public relations copy, and summaries.
For example, a user could upload a recent blog post into Automata, and the platform will generate ideas for an email marketing campaign or a newsletter. As a customer adds more content, Automata analyzes the content alongside their competition to understand important topics and technical nuances, which further trains an AI model for the company’s specific use case.
“Content marketing is a time-intensive process for most companies,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “Automata dramatically reduces the cost and effort of creating new social media and email content.”
Content marketing often comprises 25 to 50 percent of a marketing budget. Whether it’s the time spent researching data, writing whitepapers, or creating a webinar, content creation is a cornerstone of most marketing strategies. Yet despite that investment, many marketing assets are cast aside after a few social media posts.
Automata helps companies maximize that investment by repurposing content into new collateral, as well as training the AI platform to create more-informed content in the future.
“There’s a ton of compounding value ready to be unlocked from both new content that is being created along with content that has been sitting around for months or years,” said Automata co-founder Andrew Melchiorri. “By helping our users consistently execute a repeatable distribution strategy and repurpose content across multiple channels and formats, they can make sure the money and time spent creating marketing content is supported by distribution collateral and repurposed material.”
About Automata: Launched in 2015, Automata was co-founded by Andy Fraine and Andrew Melchiorri. Automata helps marketing teams produce more content in less time with AI-powered tools that repurpose and distribute their existing marketing assets.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 80 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
