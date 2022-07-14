DEJ's State of the Market Study Identifies Key User Requirements for Managing IT Performance in 2022

The study found an increased importance of data strategies, managing talent, enabling a cloud native approach and connecting IT performance to business outcomes

User organizations are increasingly asking technology vendors to answer the "So what?" question and connect IT to business outcomes in a clear, measurable and transparent manner” — Bojan Simic, President and Chief Analyst of Digital Enterprise Journal

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ), a technology research firm, today announced the publishing of a new state of the market study titled 24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022, which includes insights from more than 3,300 organizations. The study found data strategies, managing talent, innovation management, enabling a cloud native approach and connecting IT performance to business outcomes as some of the focal points for user organizations.

The study reveals a direct business impact of different IT performance strategies for each of the 24 key areas. Additionally, the study includes trending analysis over the last five years.

Some of the key findings of this research include:

● 54% - increase in cost of 1 hour of IT service down time since 2019

● $13.74 million - average annual business loss (revenue loss and/or increased cost) due to a lack of talent for modernization

● $46 million - average annual loss due to a lack of automation capabilities for managing IT performance (release delays, incident prevention and resolution, etc.)

● 68% of IT team’s time is spent on tasks that do not contribute to key business outcomes

Overall, DEJ's research shows that there is no “silver bullet” for managing IT performance and organizations need to find the right mix of capabilities that is the best fit for creating business value. However, the study shows that identifying that combination is more difficult than ever. The research shows that the best approach for putting together all of the pieces of a puzzle is starting with the big picture, meaning defining desired business outcomes and working backwards to find competencies and vendors that are the best fit for organizations’ specific goals.

"We are witnessing a perfect storm of changes in both technology and business markets, and user requirements for managing IT performance are increasingly changing. Organizations are understanding the growing impact of their IT performance approaches on key business goals and looking to better align teams, tools and processes," states Bojan Simic, President and Chief Analyst of Digital Enterprise Journal. "This study shows that using technology as a competitive advantage is no longer optional and organizations need to incorporate a business context into each aspect of their IT performance strategies. User organizations are increasingly asking technology vendors to answer the "So what?" question and connect IT to business outcomes in a clear, measurable and transparent manner".

The study also reveals the importance of capabilities such as:

● Measuring business impact

● Managing data and creating insights at scale

● True visibility into user experience

● Effectiveness in managing cloud native and hybrid cloud environments

● Enabling true Observability

● A unified approach for managing IT performance

● Working well with open source technologies

● Ability to identify the change that is causing a problem

● Aligning collaboration and workflows with business objectives

● Closing the modernization skills gap

The study can be accessed on DEJ’s website through this link. The complementary version can be downloaded on the websites of vendors that own distribution rights to the study: Catchpoint https://www.catchpoint.com/asset/dej-report-state-of-it-performance-management, Mezmo https://go.mezmo.com/24-key-areas-shaping-it-performance-markets-in-2022, Micro Focus https://www.microfocus.com/en-us/products/operations-bridge/overview, OpsRamp https://hubs.la/Q01gQTyv0 .

For key takeaways from this research, please see DEJ's research article https://www.dej.cognanta.com/2022/07/14/2022-state-of-managing-it-performance-study-key-takeaways/.

About Digital Enterprise Journal

Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ) brings together the most advanced concepts from analyst research and media industries. Our publications are driven by ongoing survey research, a business-centric analysis and their coverage spans across all major business-to-business technologies. DEJ is a departure from traditional industry analyst and market research models and it is based on 4 key attributes: 1) Business centric; 2) Data driven; 3) Outcomes focused; 4) Agile.