Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,490 in the last 365 days.

Space Plus Offers New Addition of Revit Files on Website

Interior glass door solution company provides new resources for trade professionals, architects, and developers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Plus, a division of The Sliding Door Company now offers Revit Files for professionals to utilize in their commercial design process. Revit files can be extremely useful for conceptualizing and for construction of a new space.

Revit files allow architects and developers to fully visualize what Space Plus doors would look like through a 3D model.

Space Plus offers revit files on all of their products, including their flexible track systems, suspended systems, swing door systems, fixed panels, and glass wall systems for pop-up kiosks. Revit files are a part of the Revit Software, often used by professional developers to plan and track all stages of the construction process. By offering revit files, Space Plus can further support architects throughout designing a professional space and make installations simple.

Along with the addition of revit files, Space Plus also provides product specifications and guides to help with the remodeling process. Space Plus strives to provide best-in-class interior glass door solutions alongside expert engineering and customer service. With each and every project being unique, Space Plus specialists work with clients individually and actively participate in making sure project budgets, functional requirements, and deadlines are met. With the inclusion of revit files for trade support, Space Plus can continue their mission to provide expertise in the interior door design industry.

About The Company:
Space Plus is a division of The Sliding Door Company, the industry trendsetter for interior glass products, such as room dividers, closet doors, barn doors, fixed partitions, swing doors, and more. Since 2005, their objective has always been to provide inspiring, state-of-the-art products that are functional and optimize the available floor space — without the long lead-time and administrative limitations of traditional construction. Now with more than 20 showrooms in North America, they attribute their stable growth to their high standards of quality and the contributions of their innovative, creative staff.

Danniel Fuchs
Space Plus
+1 (888) 869-1850
marketing@slidingdoorco.com

You just read:

Space Plus Offers New Addition of Revit Files on Website

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.