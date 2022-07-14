Space Plus Offers New Addition of Revit Files on Website
Interior glass door solution company provides new resources for trade professionals, architects, and developers.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Plus, a division of The Sliding Door Company now offers Revit Files for professionals to utilize in their commercial design process. Revit files can be extremely useful for conceptualizing and for construction of a new space.
Revit files allow architects and developers to fully visualize what Space Plus doors would look like through a 3D model.
Space Plus offers revit files on all of their products, including their flexible track systems, suspended systems, swing door systems, fixed panels, and glass wall systems for pop-up kiosks. Revit files are a part of the Revit Software, often used by professional developers to plan and track all stages of the construction process. By offering revit files, Space Plus can further support architects throughout designing a professional space and make installations simple.
Along with the addition of revit files, Space Plus also provides product specifications and guides to help with the remodeling process. Space Plus strives to provide best-in-class interior glass door solutions alongside expert engineering and customer service. With each and every project being unique, Space Plus specialists work with clients individually and actively participate in making sure project budgets, functional requirements, and deadlines are met. With the inclusion of revit files for trade support, Space Plus can continue their mission to provide expertise in the interior door design industry.
About The Company:
Space Plus is a division of The Sliding Door Company, the industry trendsetter for interior glass products, such as room dividers, closet doors, barn doors, fixed partitions, swing doors, and more. Since 2005, their objective has always been to provide inspiring, state-of-the-art products that are functional and optimize the available floor space — without the long lead-time and administrative limitations of traditional construction. Now with more than 20 showrooms in North America, they attribute their stable growth to their high standards of quality and the contributions of their innovative, creative staff.
